James tapped to take over as Millsaps College dean of students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Megan James was recently named dean of students at Millsaps College.
James, who previously served as the college’s assistant dean of students for campus life, is currently the alumni engagement associate at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
She also is international fraternity president of Delta Delta Delta.
James will start in her new role on June 21.
“Megan brings a depth of knowledge of the student experience to the position that I am confident will continue our strong legacy of supporting and mentoring students from college to career,” said Millsaps President Rob Pearigen.
James is a 2004 graduate of Millsaps and holds a bachelor’s of arts degree in psychology. She received her master’s of education in higher education administration from North Carolina State University.
She replaces Demi Brown, who has accepted a position as associate vice president for student life and dean of students at Trinity University.
