Jackson to pitch in up to $3.3M for roads, water and sewer on $45M project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Developers of a $45 million project planned for property near the Jackson Medical Mall will have some much-needed help in making the infrastructure improvements needed for it, following a vote by the Jackson City Council.
Tuesday, the council approved a tax-increment financing plan for VLP LLP, the developers of the Villages at Livingston Place.
The plan would include reimbursing VLP up to $3.3 million toward the costs of installing new water lines, sewer lines, roads, and other public infrastructure associated with the mixed-use project, and would be repaid over time with a portion of sales and property tax revenues generated once the project is completed.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba encouraged the council to approve the funding, saying the risk would be minimal for a project that could help remake the Livingston Road area.
Councilman Kenneth Stokes, though, was concerned that developers had not reached out to residents and churches nearby to discuss plans.
“One concern is a church has purchased (the) property next to it and the church purchased the property first,” Stokes said. “The next concern is a majority of people who live in that area are homeowners and senior citizens.
“It’s better when you put homeowners next to other homeowners. Because these people are old. They don’t need (anybody) breaking into their home. That is what has been a concern since this project came forward.”
He said any crime brought about by the rental properties would eventually spill over into Fondren on the other side of the railroad tracks.
“We need to know specifically what you are building. What are you trying to build? And we need to hear something from the bankers. It’s one thing to say you’re going to build $100,000 homes over here, but there (isn’t any) banking, (isn’t any) money to do that.”
Christiana Sugg, an attorney for VLP, said developers would be happy to meet with church leaders and the Medical Mall Foundation to address any concerns.
The TIF was approved on a 5-1 vote, with Stokes being the lone dissenter.
The project will be located on 51 acres northwest of the medical mall, on property that was formerly home to the long-abandoned Hood Furniture Plant.
It will include 210 single-family homes, a hotel and a grocery store.
“These are things that I’m certain Jackson residents are dying for all across the community, specifically in this area, which has been blighted too long,” Lumumba said.
The size of the houses was not known.
Sugg said they would be “very nice and nicely sized.”
“In addition to providing rooftops, there will be parking and we will address some of the drainage concerns (with a) stormwater detention pond as well,” she said. “We’re very excited about this project. It’s been a long time coming and we look forward to adding some houses to the area.”
Council members also asked if there were any environmental issues associated with the property.
The site used to be home to the old Hood Furniture Plant.
“We had environmental work done several years ago and it came back as low-risk,” Sugg said. “Recently, to my knowledge, there were concerns about tires and other things left out there.”
She said VLP would be asking the city to designate the site as a brownfield so developers could receive state funds to help cover any cleanup costs there.
A brownfield is an area that where redevelopment efforts could be complicated by the potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant, according to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
“We do want to remediate anything that’s out there. The brownfield program works in conjunction with DEQ. If the city decides to declare this a redevelopment area, it allows us to go after this incentive. We would work in conjunction with DEQ to identify anything that needed to be removed and enter into a compliance period to make it has been properly mediated,” she said.
According to a copy of the TIF agreement, the project will have a major economic impact on the city and Hinds County.
It is expected to create construction jobs with a payroll of approximately $10 million. It also will create 50 new permanent full and part-time positions once the project is completed. Pay for those positions was not known.
The project will generate $244,823 in real and personal property tax for the city each year, as well as $149,135 in new sales tax.
It is also projected to generate $169,509 in property taxes each year for the county.
Meanwhile, Jackson Public Schools will see its coffers increase by $337,388 a year.
Other projected revenues include:
- $19,163 for the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau
- $57,488 for the Capital City Convention Complex Commission
- and $14,372 for the city’s occupancy tax.
Jackson will allocate up to 100 percent of the new property taxes generated from the project to repay the debt, as well as 50 percent of the sales taxes. However, other taxes will not be affected.
The city will not award any funds until the project is completed and is generating revenues.
It was not clear when construction on the project would begin.
