Former Northeast Jackson restaurant to make way for C Spire retail center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Asian restaurant shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be replaced by a C Spire retail store.
Construction is expected to begin in the next four or five weeks on the new 3,100-square-foot retail facility at the corner of Old Square Road and I-55 North frontage road, and will be completed by November, said developer Bridgforth Rutledge.
The store will be located where the former Shelter Insurance building and Tokyo Tasty Chinese and Sushi Buffet were located.
“They needed a new store and liked the location,” he said. “I owned the Shelter Insurance building and had the opportunity to buy the restaurant and it worked out.”
Both buildings have been there for decades, with the Tokyo Tasty building being the former Cherokee restaurant, Rutledge said.
Crews began tearing down that facility several weeks ago and will begin demolishing the insurance office in the coming weeks.
Once construction on the new retail center is complete, C Spire will move out of its current Northeast Jackson location, on I-55 north near the Stein Mart.
Rutledge, an attorney, has worked on other projects in the metro as well. “I built a car wash in Gluckstadt and offices in old town Madison and I’m building another car was on U.S. 51,” he said.
He also renovated a building in Madison where Burgers and Blues is expected to open in a few weeks. That facility is located at 2077 Main St.
He also has high hopes for the future of the Old Square area.
“It’s located in a good spot, fronts on the interstate, and has access to a side road,” he said. “There’s not that many locations in that prime area near Highland Village that meets those criteria.”
