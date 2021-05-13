First Alert Forecast: bright, dry and quiet days through this weekend

THURSDAY: Clouds will mix with sunshine through the day – coming in a waves, similar to our rain in recent days. Thankfully, the clouds that will bubble up will not yield anymore rain. Expect morning 50s to give way to afternoon lower and middle 70s. Skies will stay clear overnight with lows mainly in the 50s, though a few upper 40s will be sprinkled in north of Metro Jackson.
FRIDAY: High pressure anchors itself over the region to head into the end of the work week – expect sunshine to push temperatures through the 50s, on the way to the 70s, nearing 80 for some areas. We’ll remain quiet and clear overnight with lows in the 50s.
EXTENDED PERIOD: Highs will rebound into the 80s again by the weekend as high pressure slowly treks farther east. A flow pattern off the Gulf of Mexico will help import more moisture – especially through Sunday and start of next week. A sluggish approaching system will kick up opportunities for widely spaced showers and storms - coming again in waves - through much of next week with highs in the 80s; lows in the 60s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
