COVID-19 in Mississippi: 201 new cases reported Fri.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 201 new cases and 8 new deaths Friday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 314,710 as of May 13.
So far, 7,254 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,741,251 as of May 9. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 303,371 people have recovered from the virus.
The newest MSDH report shows 850,977 people are fully vaccinated and 1,787,402 doses have been administered in total.
Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older.
On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
