Consider This: The Capital City Entrance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been discussions for many, many years about improving the main entrance of Jackson where Pearl Street and High Street feed directly into the heart of downtown.
These are the main arteries for people traveling to the State Capitol, the Mississippi Fairgrounds, the Two Museums, many state agencies, the Supreme Court, Federal Courthouse, Thalia Mara Hall and many other locations.
It looks like this area may finally get a facelift.
According to AG Commissioner Andy Gipson, three neglected properties that take up about 10 acres may soon become property of the state. Commissioner Gipson has plans to transform that location into an attractive entrance to downtown that sends a positive ‘Welcome to Mississippi’ message.
“There’s more traffic that flows here than anywhere else in this state,” he said. “We want it to be a beautiful picture window into not only the State Fairgrounds, but to the Capital City. So we are excited about it and really eager to get going. I envision a place, perhaps, with premier campsites, landscaped spaces, some buildings that would promote and highlight Mississippi agriculture and commerce.”
With the new Trade Mart complete and other renovation projects underway, this is another exciting improvement for downtown Jackson.
We look forward to seeing work get underway later this year and this positive transformation taking shape for Mississippi’s Capital City.
