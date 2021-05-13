Alligator spotted near Pearl River between Jackson and Flowood

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Alligators are pretty common in Mississippi lakes and rivers, but they’re not always in plain view of passing traffic.
WLBT viewer John Martin McGee spotted a gator as he drove Lakeland Drive over the Pearl River between Jackson and Flowood.
The large alligator was easing its way across a small sand bar adjacent to the metal structure in a bend just before the bridge.
According to the Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks website, surveys over the last three years indicate that Rankin County has the highest alligator density in the state, averaging a little more than seven alligators per mile along survey routes.
It also says on average, gators in Mississippi are much larger than those in other states.
