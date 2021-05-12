Woman shot and robbed in Fondren leaves the city as police search for her attacker

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man who robbed and shot a woman in Fondren last Wednesday remains on the run.
The victim is frightened and shaken by the crime and is packing her bags. Meanwhile, her family remains on edge hoping the shooter is captured soon.
The woman, who is new to the city, is leaving now after being beaten, shot and robbed in the driveway of her Council Circle home while on her way to work. The robber got away with only one dollar.
“I told her she would be safe here,” said the victim’s aunt. She will be identified as “Shelly.”
The 28-year-old recently moved to the city and was putting on her makeup in the driveway because storms knocked out power to the home.
Just before 7 a.m., a man approached her from a Black Nissan Sentra and demanded her money. She refused to get out of the car. The black male was wearing a gray hoodie and a gray mask.
She fought back and the man struck her in the head three times with a pistol then shot her in the leg.
“When I came out of the house, because my neighbor came and got me. I was in the back of my house,” said Shelly. “I thought she was shot in the head because she had blood all over her face.”
The woman has been released from the hospital. There is no surveillance video because of the power outage.
“She’s gonna be leaving Jackson today,” said the guilt-ridden aunt. “It’s traumatized her so much. She came here in February for a fresh start, and it happened right where she was living.”
Shelly and her husband moved to Jackson in June. The community has been supportive and JPD has followed up on the case but she is still guarded.
The Fondren resident hopes crime issues aren’t ignored and that city officials find a solution.
Neighbors told police they saw the black Sentra leaving the area but caught only part of the license plate with the first letter “H” and only the numbers 794.
