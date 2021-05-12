Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cooler and cloudy day out there, but warmer and sunnier days are ahead. We’ll have lows tonight in the 50s and highs tomorrow in the 70s. The big difference over today will be the sunshine that should be plentiful Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s Friday and 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Next threat for seeing any kind of storms will be in early next week on Monday or Tuesday. While we had rain here overnight last night, they had some intense storms around New Orleans that caused damage. We were located just a little too far north, so we luckily escaped the rough weather due to our location. Today’s high was 68 after the morning low of 60. Normal or average high this time of year is 83 and the average low is 61. Sunrise is 6:04am and the sunset is 7:50pm.