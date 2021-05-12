Two brothers convicted of shooting two boys in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two brothers have been convicted of shooting two boys in Winston County.
Justin and Joe White were convicted of drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling. They were both sentenced to 35 years in prison.
The shooting happened in August of 2019 at the intersection of Goss Road and Minnie Miller Road. A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old were both shot outside of a home.
The brothers were arrested just minutes after the gunfire.
