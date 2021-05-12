‘This is unconscionable’: Disability rights leader blasts Pearl Police for bringing homeless person to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A disability rights leader is criticizing the Pearl Police Department for dropping off a homeless person last week in downtown Jackson.
“This is unconscionable. This practice of officers moving individuals across the border of cities instead of insuring she received the assistance she needed is dangerous and inhumane,” said Polly Tribble, executive director of Disability Rights Mississippi. “It is also, to put it simply, lazy.”
Pearl police spokesman Greg Flynn said at the time that the woman asked the officers to take her to the bus station in Jackson.
However, she was dropped off in an empty parking lot in front of the long-abandoned Greyhound station.
Flynn said officers were not familiar with downtown Jackson and did not know that the bus station was now at Union Station.
The video of the officers’ actions quickly went viral, with many people claiming the department was wrong for abandoning a woman who appeared to be homeless and suffering from mental illness downtown.
Flynn said it was not clear the woman was homeless, and that it was irresponsible for people to claim she was homeless or suffering from mental illness on social media.
John Gomez, president of Downtown Jackson Partners, though, said it was clear the woman was homeless and that ambassadors with the organization said noticed her downtown days after the video was shot, and she was still wearing the same clothes.
It was unclear to WLBT the woman’s mental condition and housing situation. We attempted to reach out to the individual on Saturday but could not locate her.
Like many on Facebook, Tribble also doesn’t buy the Pearl Police Department’s claims, and questions why officers didn’t seek help for the woman.
“Why did the officers not call the region’s mental health crisis center? How did they feel emboldened enough to drive miles away and - in broad daylight, in clearly marked vehicles - dump this individual in an empty parking lot with no further assistance?” she asked. “We refuse to let this become a standard practice.”
The incident occurred around 7:15 that morning.
Tribble also calls out the state for failing to provide enough access to mental health services.
“The fact is, while there are resources for those with mental health disabilities, especially those in crisis, they can be difficult to access and are limited,” she wrote.” The Department of Mental Health should be working overtime to streamline processes so individuals suffering from mental health crises have access to support they need in their own communities in a timely manner.”
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba discussed the situation at the council’s Tuesday meeting. The mayor has long claimed that other cities dropped off their homeless in Jackson, likely because Jackson has the resources to help those individuals.
“We should end the speculation and end the discussion (that this is) hypothetical. Yes, people are being dropped off in Jackson,” he said. “Jackson’s position should be that if we are the community that has the resources to deal with people who suffer from homelessness, then the state should recognize that and treat it like a regional challenge and support us in the way so that we can have the … support necessary to deal with the issue.”
Jackson Planning Director Jordan Hillman said the city’s outreach workers had reached out to the woman after the video went viral.
Said Hillman, “As we’ve had other agencies bring people into Jackson, we very quickly have been able to connect outreach to them when they’re very widely known on TV.”
