Tech students in Madison to chat with Amazon, live, about new jobs in the area

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Madison’s Career and Technical Center are getting the inside scoop on new jobs in the area.
Wednesday, students will hear directly from Amazon representatives about job openings in Madison County.
Amazon purchased land in the county last year and their new, massive 3 million square foot building off Highway 22 in Canton will be
Amazon is constructing a 3 million-square-foot building off of Highway 22 at the Madison County mega-site.
Starting pay for those workers will be $15 an hour, according to the city.
The community can chime in and learn more information too.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.