Tech students in Madison to chat with Amazon, live, about new jobs in the area
By WLBT Digital | May 12, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 8:17 AM

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Madison’s Career and Technical Center are getting the inside scoop on new jobs in the area.

Wednesday, students will hear directly from Amazon representatives about job openings in Madison County.

Amazon is constructing a 3 million-square-foot building off of Highway 22 at the Madison County mega-site.

Starting pay for those workers will be $15 an hour, according to the city.

The community can chime in and learn more information too.

The virtual event is Wednesday, May 12, at 2 p.m.

