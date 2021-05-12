Ramp and lane closures, traffic congestion expected this weekend along I-55 and I-20

I-20 bridge construction - file photo (Source: MDOT)
By Anthony Warren | May 12, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 3:22 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alternating lane and ramp closures are expected along I-20 and I-55 this weekend in Jackson, as crews continue work on a major bridge replacement project.

The closures will impact two sections of roadway:

I-20 eastbound between the railroad and Gallatin Street overpasses

And I-55 northbound between Terry Road and Gallatin Street.

The Terry Road on-ramp to I-20 eastbound also will be closed to traffic.

The closures will begin at 4 a.m. Saturday, May 15, and continue until 6 a.m., Monday, May 17.

Significant congestion is expected. Motorists should plan accordingly and seek alternate routes if possible.

The closures are needed as crews do paving work associated with the I-20 bridge replacement.

