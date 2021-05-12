Pearl police chase down man suspected of using counterfeit bills at Outlets

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is in custody after a short pursuit that ended at the Crossgates exit on I-20.
Pearl Police Department received a call that a person or persons were allegedly passing counterfeit bills at the Outlets of Mississippi.
After the vehicle in question left, Richland police spotted a vehicle matching the description on I-20 and pursued it, said Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn.
The vehicle finally came to a stop at the U.S. 18 and Crossgates exit on I-20, and one person attempted to run away.
However, he was quickly captured, Flynn said.
The identity of the person was not immediately available.
It was not known when store or stores the suspect attempted to pass the counterfeit bills.
The denominations of bills used were not known.
Along with Pearl, the Richland and Brandon police departments and Mississippi Highway Patrol participated in the pursuit.
