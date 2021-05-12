Pascagoula Chevron Refinery not affected by pipeline disruption, still shipping out fuel to MS

Chevron’s refining operations in the Gulf Coast are unaffected by the outage of the Colonial pipeline. We are actively managing fuel supply disruptions related to the Colonial Pipeline outage. While we continue to work hard to supply our customer network along the U.S. gulf and east coasts, the duration of the outage may lead to limited disruptions in supply in some areas based on current inventory levels at our proprietary terminals and exchange partners, logistics constraints caused by the outage, and customer demand. Providing safe and reliable fuel for our customers remains our top priority.

Statement from Chevron Refinery Pascagoula