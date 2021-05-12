Man arrested for stealing Cadillac owned by late Charles Evers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police say they arrested a man for stealing a Cadillac that was owned by the late Charles Evers.
JPD recovered the stolen Escalade Wednesday afternoon on McCluer Road.
Officers spotted the vehicle and pulled the driver over.
Christopher Smith was arrested and charged with auto theft, possession of crystal meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The car belonged to Charles Evers, a civil rights activist and older brother of Medgar Evers. Charles Evers died last year at his home in Brandon.
