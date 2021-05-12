First Alert Forecast: rain chances decrease, sunshine increases late week

WEDNESDAY: The boundary will sag farther south through mid-week, ushering down a push of slightly cooler. Expect highs in the 60s to lower 70s amid clouds and showery periods. Showers will taper off through Wednesday evening with lows in the 50s.
THURSDAY: Clouds will hang around to kick off the day – giving way to more periods of sunshine through the afternoon hours. Expect morning 50s to give way to afternoon lower and middle 70s. Skies will stay clear overnight with lows mainly in the 50s, though a few upper 40s will be sprinkled in north of Metro Jackson.
EXTENDED PERIOD: Expect sunshine and high pressure to sneak back in late week and into next weekend. Highs will gradually rebound from the 70s, into the 80s again by the weekend. A sluggish approaching system will kick up opportunities for widely spaced showers and storms - coming again in waves - through much of next week with highs in the 80s; lows in the 60s.
