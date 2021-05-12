Father charged after remains of missing infant from Montgomery found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office found the remains of a 1-month-old baby boy who had been reported missing earlier this week.
Investigators released the following statement Wednesday night:
Preliminary Statement on Missing Infant On May 12, 2021 shortly after the press conference on one month old Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr., his remains were discovered by law enforcement. As a result, information was developed and the child’s father, Caleb Michael Whisnand Sr. was subsequently arrested and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on charges of Manslaughter, with a bond amount of $100,000. Currently, the specifics of this case remain under investigation and all further details and inquires will be released on Thursday May 13, 2021 at 9:30 am.
Caleb Whisnand Jr. was reported missing on Monday May 10
An Emergency Missing Child Alert issued by ALEA reported that he was last seen on Saturday, May 8, wearing a camouflage onesie around 9 p.m. in Montgomery, Alabama.
Wednesday, Caleb’s parents, Caleb Whisnand and Angela Gardner, spoke to the media during a news conference held outside the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The father said the last time all three of them were together was Saturday night, May 8. Caleb, the father, said he went to buy gas and then noticed the baby was gone.
The mother, Angela, said the father called police and her to let them know the baby was missing.
A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigator said they got a 911 call from the Circle K on Highway 231 North saying the baby was missing.
“If anybody has anything to help find him please, it will mean everything to us,” Caleb Sr. said during the press conference.
According to officials, the specifics of this case remain under investigation and all further details and inquires will be released on Thursday May 13, 2021 at 9:30 am.
