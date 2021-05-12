Father charged after remains of missing infant from Montgomery found

Preliminary Statement on Missing Infant On May 12, 2021 shortly after the press conference on one month old Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr., his remains were discovered by law enforcement. As a result, information was developed and the child’s father, Caleb Michael Whisnand Sr. was subsequently arrested and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on charges of Manslaughter, with a bond amount of $100,000. Currently, the specifics of this case remain under investigation and all further details and inquires will be released on Thursday May 13, 2021 at 9:30 am.