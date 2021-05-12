Boil water alert issued for Richland after E. coli discovered in sample

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has issued a Boil-Water Alert for anyone who receives their drinking water from the City of Richland in Rankin County.
Water sampling showed the presence of E. coli. bacteria, MSDH says.
Health officials urge you to boil water vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.
MSDH says this precaution will last at least two full days, and water system officials will notify the public when the boil water alert lifts.
Here’s a checklist for safe water use by MSDH:
DO NOT
- Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
- Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
- Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
DO
- Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.
- Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
- Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.
AND REMEMBER:
- Properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe.
- Fish in aquariums are not affected.
Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will inactivate all major types of harmful bacteria.
When your boil-water notice is lifted:
- Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing. Example: 1 faucet — run for 10 minutes 2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes 3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes Flush any faucet for a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.
- Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.
- Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with “cleared” system water.
- Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators, and elsewhere) and replace them if necessary.
- Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.
- Run the dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing the dishes.
