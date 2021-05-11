Want a job with Amazon? Watch this meeting Tuesday night to find out more.

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A virtual town hall meeting is slated for 6 p.m., May 11 for those interested in landing a job with Amazon.
The Canton mayor and board of aldermen will be hosting the meeting to discuss Amazon’s hiring plans via the city’s Facebook page.
The town hall will begin at 6 p.m. The company is expected to begin hiring full-time warehouse associates in late July.
Starting pay for those workers will be $15 an hour, according to the city.
Amazon is constructing a 3 million-square-foot building off of Highway 22 at the Madison County mega-site.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.