Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More showers and storms are on the way for tonight. They should work their way across the area between 8pm and 1am and drop one to three inches of rain. Frequent lightning, gusty wind, hail and torrential rain are likely. The severe threat is relatively low, but we’ll be monitoring for that possibility. Lows tonight will be in the 60s. The good news is that the threat should be over before the middle of the night. Average high is 82 and the average low is 60. Sunrise is 6:04am and the sunset is 7:49pm. Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day with just a lingering shower or two. Highs will stay in the 60s. Sunny skies will move back in Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Next threat of rain will return by early next week.