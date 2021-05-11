See upcoming job fairs, search hundreds of jobs in Central Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for work, there are several upcoming job fairs in the greater metro area.
Employer: City of Jackson, Department of Parks and Recreation
When: Wednesday, May 12th, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Grove Park Community Center, 4126 Parkway Avenue, Jackson, Mississippi 39213
Details: The department is seeking to fill positions for maintenance workers, lifeguards, counselors, splash pad attendants, and more. Contact Jonathan Barnett 601-960-0377 for more information.
*
Employer: Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce
When: Wednesday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to Noon
Where: Mississippi Trade Mart on the State Fairgrounds, 1200 Mississippi Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39202
Details: Available positions include general maintenance, custodial, equipment operators, and facility operations. Those interested in attending are required to bring a completed application and current resume. Find more details here.
*
Employer: Yates Services
When: Thursday, May 13, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Road, Jackson, Mississippi 39212
Details: Yates Services is seeking to fill Production Technician, Systems Maintenance Technician, Electronic Technician, and Machine Cleaning Technician positions. The company offers health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, paid time off, and 401k benefits for its employees. Contact Jonathan Barnett at 601-960-0377 for more information.
Search hundreds of jobs statewide here from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
