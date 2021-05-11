Rep. Thompson signs letter asking White House for briefing regarding Colonial Pipeline hack

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Bennie Thompson (D, Miss.) was among many who signed a letter sent to White House Nation Security Advisor Jake Sullivan seeking more answers regarding the recent Colonial Pipeline hack.
The hack, which occurred last Friday, shut down the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S. which runs through Mississippi. As of Tuesday, state officials say the supplies are good but won’t be if people panic.
The pipeline is expected to function properly by the end of the week.
In response to the shutdown, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency fuel waiver to help alleviate fuel shortages in states whose supply of gas has been impacted. This will include Mississippi.
This will help ensure that an adequate supply of gasoline is available in affected areas until a normal supply can be restored.
However, the leaders want to question Sullivan on the national and economic security implications of the ransomware attack.
Those who signed the bipartisan letter, which consisted of leaders of both the Homeland Security Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, also asked for a formal briefing “as soon as possible” from the interagency task force the White House established in response to the attack.
As well as being “deeply concerned,” the members said they have “repeatedly stressed” that cybersecurity is “no longer just an ‘IT issue’ but instead an economic and national security challenge that can have real-world impacts to our security.”
“It is imperative that the federal response is rapid, clear, and consistent,” the members stated.
