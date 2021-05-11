‘No need to panic’: Comm. Andy Gipson calms fears over buying fuel

“The East Coast and landlocked states without refineries may see disruptions. You’ll see it on the news, I’m sure. But the Colonial Pipeline supplies less than 30 percent of the fuel in Mississippi,” he said. “Our river terminals at Vicksburg, Greenville, and Aberdeen are continuing to receive an abundant supply of product – increased, even, because of the delay in shipping on the pipeline. Our land terminals are continuing to fill orders. The Plantation Pipeline is increasing supply, and the Pascagoula Chevron Refinery is operating without disruption.”