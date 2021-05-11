Mississippi is last in nation for COVID-19 vaccinations, CDC data shows

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID-19 vaccination data from Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Mississippi is lagging behind all other states in the country.
CDC data shows over 150 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which makes up 46 percent of the population and over 58 percent of the population over 18 years old.
Just 41.5 percent of Mississippians 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine--lowest in the nation.
Data from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows that just 30 percent of the state’s total population has received one dose, and 26 percent is fully vaccinated as of May 10.
The number of total doses administered in the state has dropped every week since the beginning of April.
No county in Mississippi has a rate of 40 percent of its total population fully vaccinated. Madison County is at the top with 39 percent.
Comparatively, Vermont is vaccinating its population at the highest rate in the U.S. Over 74 percent of its population over 18 has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 50 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated.
On the plus side, COVID-19 cases continue to drop from their highest point, and hospital admissions are sharply down.
Still, nine counties in Mississippi are considered “high transmission” areas: Adams, Alcorn, Panola, Marshall, George, Amite, Claiborne, Webster, Sharkey.
