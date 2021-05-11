Man recovering after being shot Monday night in Wesson

WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was recovering Tuesday morning after he was shot in a Monday night altercation in Wesson.
The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at 1080 North Street.
Copiah County Sheriff’s Department responded to a scene where a man had been shot.
The victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment, Sheriff Byron Swilley said.
Swilley did not know what led to the shooting but believes the suspect and victim knew each other.
He said no charges had been filed, but a person of interest had been identified.
