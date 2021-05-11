$11.5K reward offered for suspect in I-220 killing

Justin McNeal (Source: Crime Stoppers)
By Jacob Gallant | May 11, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 12:21 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is still seeking the person responsible for a fatal shooting on I-220 in March.

Police say Justin McNeal, 24, was shot while driving on I-220. His car then crashed into the median between Medgar Evers Boulevard and Industrial Drive.

McNeal eventually died. The suspected shooter drove off in a dark-colored sedan.

But that’s where the evidence stops. Officers hope witnesses may be able to provide any information that could help solve the case.

A $11,500 reward is being offered for anyone that can provide information that leads to an arrest.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

