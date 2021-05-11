JPD: Man in critical condition after being shot in the back in Belhaven Heights

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.
It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Madison Avenue in the Belhaven Heights area, off Fortification Street, police say.
JPD says another man approached the victim about a female that he didn’t know. He was shot once in the back, investigators say.
The victim is fighting for his life in the hospital.
Police have not released any information about the shooter.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.