First Alert Forecast: rain, storms continue at times through mid-week

TUESDAY: The nearly stationary front will get active again, especially through the afternoon and early evening hours as another area of low pressure rides along the front. A few storms could get gusty and strong with highs in the 70s. Periods of heavy rain will also be possible that could lead to localized flooding. Rain will continue overnight, gradually tapering late with lows in the 50s and 60s again.
WEDNESDAY: The boundary will sag farther south through mid-week, ushering down a push of slightly cooler. Expect highs in the 60s to lower 70s amid clouds and showery periods. Rain will gradually begin to taper off through Wednesday evening with lows in the 50s.
EXTENDED PERIOD: Eventually, the front will begin to fade and move farther east. A few lingering shower chances will be possible Thursday as skies begin to clear. Expect sunshine and high pressure to sneak back in late week and into next weekend. Highs will gradually rebound from the 70s, into the 80s again by the weekend. A sluggish approaching system will kick up opportunities for widely spaced showers and storms through the start of next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
