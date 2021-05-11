Douglass Drive burglary suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department says a suspect involved in a Monday morning burglary and auto theft on Douglass Drive should be considered armed and dangerous.
JPD says they need the public’s help in searching for the suspect or suspects who broke into a home and vehicles in the 1400 block of Douglass.
Video surveillance obtained from the scene shows a suspect dressed in a hoodie, breaking into one vehicle and stealing another in the victim’s garage before leaving the scene.
Police say multiple suspects could have been involved, but only one was captured in video surveillance posted on JPD’s Twitter account.
Authorities say the suspect was armed with a handgun and fired the weapon before driving off in the victim’s white 2015 Toyota Highlander.
It was not known who the suspect was firing at.
The vehicle had a Stennis Flag license plate with the numbers 773 SF.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS to log on to p3tips.com.
