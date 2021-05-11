Council punts on chance to question EPA about emergency order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, members of the Jackson City Council had a chance to question the EPA on whether Jackson’s water was safe and whether the city was in compliance with federal water quality law.
Instead, when it came time to ask questions of the federal regulatory agency, only two council members spoke up.
And when those council members did ask questions, EPA officials gave vague answers, sidestepping any specifics.
The order was issued on March 27, 2020, and showed conditions at the plants posed “an imminent and substantial endangerment to the persons served by the system.”
EPA was asked to speak to the council after it was revealed Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba had hidden details of the order from the council and general public for more than a year.
However, little new ground was broken during the presentation, and council members refused to ask EPA officials some of the same questions that they had asked the mayor only weeks before.
“We just needed to listen - it is a regulatory agency,” Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said.
Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote, meanwhile, said he didn’t want to question the EPA in that setting but did not explain why the setting was inappropriate.
“My beef is not with the EPA but with the administration for not disclosing this situation a year ago,” he said.
Three EPA officials, speaking via Zoom, delivered prepared remarks and then opened the floor to questions.
Carol Kemker, compliance director for EPA Region 4, said the city had “taken actions to repair the system and improve operations” after the March order was handed down.
Region Four covers eight Southeastern states including Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky.
She also said that the city could expect an additional order to be handed down in the future, one that would include long-term mandates to bring Jackson water into compliance with the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.
Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes asked how long the city would be given to make repairs to its system and how much it would take to bring it into compliance.
He also asked EPA officials how long they would want their families to drink Jackson water with the system in its current condition.
“Our citizens want to make sure the water they drink is safe. We need to get it fixed as quickly as possible,” Stokes said. “What kind of timeframe would you want your family to be under to have the water they drink to be safe?”
She would not say how long the timeframe should be, but said EPA tries “to set a timeframe that is physically possible and practical to repair that system while continuing to provide safe drinking water.”
As for whether Jackson’s water was safe, she said Jackson had complied with the emergency order and that the changes put in place in response to that order “are providing in this immediate time, safe drinking water.”
Kemker added that EPA has been meeting with city leaders on a bi-weekly basis to discuss progress on the emergency order.
Lumumba officials are also in talks with the agency when it comes to developing a long-term plan to bring the system into compliance.
EPA officials did not say how much it would cost to bring the city’s system into compliance. The mayor has previously stated that it could take as much as $1 billion to completely overhaul the city’s water system.
A 2013 water master plan put together by four firms, including Neel-Schaffer Engineering, M.A.C. & Associates and SOL Engineering Services showed that it would take nearly $517 million to upgrade the system over a 20-year period.
However, that amount has likely grown because of inflation and as the system continues to age and deteriorate.
“I think your staff may have the best estimate on that. We’ve seen a number of different amounts and it depends on how you break this up,” Jeaneanne Gettle, director of Region 4′s water division, told Stokes. “It’s a very long-term process to come back into compliance, so there are immediate needs and longer-term needs, and I think you have some immediate needs...”
“You mention long-term solutions. How long will you give us?” Stokes asked, jumping in. “If the system is currently not at the level you think it should be, how long can you tell this city council the city has to bring our system up to speed, so to speak?”
“What we do is we work with the technical feasibility of what is practical and reasonable for repairing such a complex system,” Kemker responded. “We work with the public works department and the Mississippi (State) Department of Health to get to know that system and know what is a practical timeframe to repair and rehabilitate that system to provide that long-term plan.”
No exact timeframe was given.
Ward Four Councilman De’Keither Stamps asked whether the city had met all reporting requirements related to current orders and whether it expected Jackson to continue meeting those deadlines.
“You are current on all the reporting and notice requirements,” Kemker said. “And that is one of many things the city has been working very closely with us (on) to make sure we have the information needed to make the proper assessments.”
