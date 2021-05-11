Company to build 100k square foot building at Madison County mega site

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Economic Development Authority announced plans for construction of a 100,000 square foot project at the Madison County mega site.
Companies Agracel and Ergon have partnered to construct the building, which will be an industrial shell with the ability to expand to 300,000 square feet.
The speculative building will be done with hopes of drawing a company to the mega site with less time needed to get their operations underway.
“Madison County is ready to compete in this fast-paced market,” said Joey Deason, Executive Director of MCEDA. “Our organization is laser focused on enhancing the competitive edge of the Madison County Mega Site and today’s speculative building announcement is another significant step in providing unsurpassed value to prospects. MCEDA is thankful for Agron’s vision to make this building a reality.”
