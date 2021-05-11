Campaign to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot officially launches

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medicaid expansion could provide thousands of Mississippians health care coverage they are currently unable to afford. But the Governor and other state leaders say they are not in favor of any form of expansion.
Medicaid expansion is an issue that various groups have supported over the last decade. That support hasn’t translated to legislative action. So now, a growing group of Mississippians are trying to put it to a vote of the people.
“This is not a political issue,” said Hattiesburg pediatrician Dr. John Gaudet. “It’s a human issue.”
There were plenty of white coats and scrubs in the room at Tuesday’s campaign launch. Patients like Jonathan Smith, who’s battling a rare cancer, echoed the idea that politics don’t enter his decision to back this initiative.
“A lot of days I feel pretty helpless,” said Smith. “Today, I feel pretty good. I know that I can do something to help the people who are out there quietly suffering. We now have the chance to fix this. We have got to take it. People who are battling cancer… the last thing they should be worried about is ‘Can we afford treatment and meds?’ They should be focused on getting better.”
Many of the 200,000 Mississippians who would be eligible under Medicaid expansion are those who fall in the “coverage gap” of making too much to be eligible for Medicaid but not enough to afford private insurance.
“Our parents in Mississippi... they’re working and they’re working hard but they’re forgoing critical care that they need to be able to at least support their families,” noted Dr. Nakeitra Burse, CEO of Six Dimensions, a health research and equity leader.
The Mississippi Hospital Association notes that 50 percent of the rural hospitals in the state are in jeopardy of financial closure. Meanwhile, six have already closed.
“Medicaid expansion helps to preserve financial viability of our small rural hospitals,” said MHA President/CEO Time Moore. “It’s time to bring Mississippi tax dollars back home. Let’s preserve our health care. Let’s create jobs.”
“Listen to the citizens,” added Dr. Gaudet. ”The citizens’ voice will be heard.”
Lawmakers could still decide when they return in January to add an alternative ballot measure, as they did most recently with Initiative 65 regarding medical marijuana. The Yes of 76 campaign is aiming to get the required number of signatures in enough time to put it on the 2022 ballot.
