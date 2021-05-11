ALERT: I-55 southbound lanes near Crystal Springs closed after 18-wheelers collide

I-55 southbound lanes blocked after 18-wheelers crash
By WLBT Digital | May 11, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 6:52 AM

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-55 in Copiah County.

Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, MHP says two 18 wheelers collided on I-55 south of the Crystal Springs exit blocking both southbound lanes.

First responders transported one person with injuries to UMMC, investigators say, but there’s no word on their condition.

MHP says there’s no timetable for when the road will reopen

Expect delays and find an alternate route, MHP says.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.