Airport CEO: Southwest Airlines to resume flights out of Jackson on June 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In less than a month, Southwest Airlines will be resuming flights out of Jackson.
Tuesday, Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Chief Executive Officer Paul Brown said Southwest will begin service at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport on June 6, years after the airline pulled out of the city for economic reasons.
To prepare for Southwest’s return, and for the anticipated increase in passengers, JMAA is making several improvements on the Jackson-Evers campus.
“This will double the traffic on the west concourse,” Brown said. “We are engaged in the total renovation of screening checkpoint on the west end. It will allow up to 450 passengers to be screened an hour.”
He said other projects at Jackson-Evers are also underway but did not provide details during an abbreviated briefing to the city council.
Meanwhile, Brown said other airlines at the international airport are planning to pursue new direct flights to Miami.
Airlines providing service at Jackson-Evers include Delta, American, Frontier Airlines, and United.
“Delta, American, United – they’re all pursuing new routes, including direct flights to Miami,” Brown said. “That will be starting up late this spring and carrying forward. They have no plans to shut that off.”
In other news, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba doubled down on his intentions to not turn over the airport to the state.
“We’re not letting it go,” he said.
In 2016, lawmakers approved S.B. 2162, a measure that would do away with JMAA’s board of commissioners and replace it with a new board made up of state, county, and city of Jackson appointees.
Currently, JMAA’s five board members are appointed by the mayor and approved by the city council.
The new board would have nine members, with only two appointed by city leaders.
