Woman pleads guilty to charges stemming from 2019 ICE raid

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon woman pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from a 2019 ICE raid across Central Mississippi.
Iris Villalon, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding and abetting the harboring of an illegal alien for financial gain.
Villalon operated Southern Knights Industrial Services, which was linked to A&B Inc., a poultry processing plant in Pelahatchie.
Villalon’s arrest was tied to an August 2019 ICE raid which resulted in nearly 700 people being detained.
The raids took place over one morning, at seven locations across Mississippi, with 680 people detained (nearly 300 later released) in the largest single-state worksite enforcement operation in the nation’s history.
She was one of four people indicted last year on similar charges of harboring immigrants.
Villalon will be sentenced on August 19. She faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.
