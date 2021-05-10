Powell, Stanley named Co-Pitchers of the Week by CUSA

Stanley, from Hammond, La., opened the Middle Tennessee series last Friday night by limiting the Blue Raiders to three base runners over nine scoreless innings, which included two hits and one to reach via a throwing error. Stanley, who recorded a career-high 16 strikeouts, which also is tied for second most in a C-USA contest, retired the first 16 batters he faced before giving up a double that barely skipped over the first-base bag. The runner later was thrown out stealing ending the only legitimate offensive threat by the Blue Raiders in the contest.