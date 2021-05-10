Pomp and circumstance: JPS to have in-person graduation ceremonies this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools has announced that it will have in-person graduation ceremonies this year after in-person commencements were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Ceremonies are slated for Tuesday, June 1, and Wednesday, June 2 at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson.
To decrease the number of people in the coliseum at one time, depending on class size, many schools will have multiple ceremonies. Additionally, each graduating senior will be given a minimum number of tickets for families and friends to attend.
The district may increase the number of tickets for guests based on data from city and state health officials in the coming weeks.
JPS nurses also will conduct temperature screenings of graduates before they’re allowed to enter the venue.
Each ceremony will be about 45 minutes and feature 100 graduates.
Schedules are as follows:
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Murrah High School
- Group 1: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- Group 2: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Group 3: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Provine High School
- Group 1: 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Group 2: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Jim Hill High School
- Group 1: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Group 2: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Callaway High School
- Group 1: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
- Group 2: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Forest Hill High School
- Group 1: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Group 2: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Wingfield High School
- Group 1: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Group 2: 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Lanier High School
- Group 1: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Group 2: 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
