Moss Point murder suspect arrested in Florida
Nathan Ramon DuBose Jr. is wanted for the first-degree murder and aggravated assault, and should be considered armed and dangerous. (Source: Moss Point Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff | May 9, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT - Updated May 10 at 6:22 AM

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After roughly four months on the run, the suspect in a Moss Point fatal shooting is now in custody.

Moss Point police announced that Nathan Dubose was taken into custody in Panama City, Fla., Saturday.

Dubose is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Javantavous Davison and injuring a passenger after shooting into a vehicle on Dec. 31, 2020.

In April, Dubose was added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted list.

Police also said Dubose’s extradition is in process.

