Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some patchy fog and a few showers are possible overnight with lows in the 60s. Highs will reach the 70s on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong or severe. Wind damage and torrential rain are likeliest, while the other severe weather variables are less likely, but not zero. Highs will reach the 70s and one to three inches may accumulate. A few showers may linger Tuesday night and Wednesday, but the bulk of the wet weather will take place Tuesday morning and afternoon. For the rest of the week, the weather pattern will improve with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Expect warmer and sunny weather this weekend with highs back in the 80s. Average high is 82 and the average low is 60. Sunrise is 6:05am and the sunset is 7:49pm.