Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old visiting family in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old who is visiting family in Natchez, Mississippi.
Kevonte Nelson, who is from Baton Rouge, is slim, has a small gap between his two front teeth and diamond studs in both of his ears. He is 5′5″ and weighs 120 pounds.
Nelson was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas track pants and black Nike shoes. He was last seen around the north side of Natchez around midnight Sunday.
If you have seen Kevonte, you are asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752.
