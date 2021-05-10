MacLeod picks up SEC honors once again

STARKVILLE, Miss. - After firing seven shutout innings on Friday at South Carolina, third-year freshman Christian MacLeod was named the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second time in 2021 on Monday (May 10).
MacLeod worked through the potent South Carolina order with relative ease on Friday (May 7) evening, as only one Gamecock batter reached second base over his seven scoreless innings of work. The outing was the longest of his career and he allowed base runners in just two innings in helping Mississippi State to its ninth series opening victory of the season.
He retired the first seven batters he faced, before sitting down the final 11 South Carolina hitters of his outing. He struck out six to earn his fourth victory of the season. He was also efficient in his outing, throwing just 89 pitches to help MSU to its second shutout in SEC play this season.
On the season, MacLeod leads all starters with a 3.05 ERA and .218 batting average against in a team-best 56.0 innings of work over 12 starts. He ranks No. 2 on the squad with 79 strikeouts and hits allowed (46).
With MacLeod’s second Pitcher of the Week award, State now has six weekly awards to equal the school record set by the 2019 team. Landon Sims and Kamren James have each been named newcomer of the week, while Sims has added one SEC Pitcher of the Week honor. True freshman Jackson Fristoe has also earned Freshman of the Week in 2021.
