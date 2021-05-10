M-Bar murder suspect was already behind bars for failing to complete drug court requirements

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man wanted in connection with a March shooting at a North Jackson restaurant was already in jail for failing to fulfill drug court requirements when he re-arrested by authorities.
Last week, deputies re-arrested Jonnie Donaldson, 24, of Jackson, and charged him with murder in connection with a March 21 shooting at the M-Bar Sports Grill.
Donaldson was already behind bars at the Raymond Detention Center after a bench warrant had been issued in April for failing to comply with conditions of Hinds County’s drug court diversion program.
“We had a warrant issued for his arrest and he was in jail when we charged and arrested him,” said Cpt. Tyree Jones, with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. “He had some other things going on.”
In December 2019, Donaldson pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance enhanced by the possession of a handgun and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
The sentence was suspended, and Donaldson was given five years of probation pending the successful completion of drug court.
The order was handed down by Circuit Judge Faye Peterson.
However, Donaldson never completed drug court, and bench warrants were issued for his arrest in July 2020, February 2021, and April 2021, according to the Mississippi Electronic Courts website.
All three warrants were issued by Circuit Judge Winston Kidd.
It was not clear when the February warrant was returned and Donaldson was taken into custody. Kidd released him from jail on March 8, 2021, days before the shootout at the M-Bar parking lot.
Under terms of the March 8 order, Donaldson was required to participate in an outpatient treatment program for drug abuse at the Alcohol Service Center, submit to drug testing and fulfill other requirements of drug court.
A new warrant for Donaldson was issued on April 28, again for failure to complete requirements, and he was arrested again on May 3.
Duffie was denied bond and Frederius Walsh was given a $150,000 bond by County Judge Johnnie McDaniels last week.
And on Monday, bond was denied for Caston and Donaldson.
