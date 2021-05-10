Hinds County School District teams up with auditors office to trim budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after a state audit discovered the Hinds County School District could save $3.7 million annually, the district partnered with Auditor Shad White’s Office to find ways to improve its finances.
Hinds County School District, Columbus Municipal School District, and Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District all volunteered to have their budget audited.
Within HCSD, the audit showed too much outside-the-classroom spending, which is any money that doesn’t directly impact students or teachers, such as transportation services, maintenance and operations, nutrition services, technology, human resources, and more. It also included salaries for staff in those categories.
In all, the district serves about 14,000 children in municipal, county, and consolidated school systems. The auditor’s office says this level of savings spread across all public school students in the state could lead to over $200 million of eliminated outside-the-classroom waste every year.
Previous reports from the State Auditor’s office showed ballooning outside-the-classroom spending, a comparison of education spending in other states, and prioritizing administrative pay raises.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.