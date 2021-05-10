Greta Bully rejects plea deal, clearing way for murder trial in coming months

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s murder case against prominent Jackson business owner Greta Bully moves one step closer to trial after her attorney revealed she rejected a plea deal that would have dropped most charges yet kept some degree of jail time.
Bully remains charged with murder by deliberate design, drive-by-shooting and evidence tampering in the death of 65-year-old Larry Lee outside her liquor store last April.
Bully’s attorney, Dennis Sweet, gave those details to Special Judge Forrest A. Johnson before an objection from Assistant District Attorney Shaunte Washington ended that exchange.
Sweet told the judge that the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office had agreed to reduce the charge of murder by deliberate design to manslaughter and dismiss the other two charges.
As he began to discuss details of jail time, Washington interrupted with an objection and Sweet said nothing else about details of the offer, except that his client did not accept it.
Initially, Sweet told Johnson about where they were in the discovery phase, mentioning some of the experts that he would be using at trial.
“I just want to say that you know, we want to bring up this Castle Doctrine. She was on her property,” Sweet said. “We have police calls we haven’t investigated, but numerous calls of break-ins and other things. [The liquor store] is in a really high-crime area.”
Sweet said Bully didn’t stop once she began firing, even changing weapons at one point.
“She did exactly what your experts are trained to do. She’s a petite woman, at night, on her premises, defending herself,” Sweet said.
After about ninety seconds of Sweet discussing details of the case, Johnson smiled.
“That’s a good opening statement,” the specially-appointed judge said, which drew a few laughs from those in the courtroom.
Washington then told the judge that they would show that Bully shot the defendant with two separate firearms, emptying her entire clip during the shooting.
“Some of those rounds were actually fired from inside her vehicle, so the state takes great issue with the recitation that Mr. Sweet just gave,” Washington said.
The hearing adjourned with a meeting between Johnson and the attorneys behind closed doors, the details of which were not discussed.
The trial date would likely be in late July or early August, Washington said, but the proceedings ended without a definite date released to the public.
