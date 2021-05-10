Google boasts multi-million dollar impact in Miss. during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As it faces some criticism for its advertising practices, Google says it has helped Mississippi businesses during the pandemic.
The technology giant says it helped provide an economic impact of more than $180 million to Mississippi businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations last year.
The company says customers used Google to connect directly with about 133,000 organizations, including the Mississippi Food Network, the Mississippi Gift Company, and the Pig and Pint restaurant in Jackson.
And Google says more than 420 Mississippians enrolled in its career certificate programs last year, and it awarded $655,000 of in-kind advertising credits to Mississippi nonprofits.
Google released a statement that says, “We’re proud to be helping Mississippi thrive. Our digital skills training has helped 39,000 Mississippians grow their business or their career, and in 2020, we helped generate $180 million in economic activity across the state.”
Governor Tate Reeves said, “Mississippi is on the move another international company’s investments paying off for our state!”
