Flowood police chase ends with crash and suspect’s arrest in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase which began in Flowood ended with a crash in Brandon on Monday.
According to officials, it began when Flowood officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was stolen out of Jackson.
After failing to stop, the stolen vehicle soon entered into the City of Brandon with the driver crashing soon afterward.
The driver, James Beasley of Jackson, was arrested at the scene and is now being held in the Rankin County Jail.
There were no injuries.
