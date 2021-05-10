First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern continues through mid-week

MONDAY: After storms rolled through overnight, a front will set up shop over the region, keeping the weather unsettled to kick off the new work and school week. Expect highs generally in the 70s with variably cloudy skies. Scattered showers, storms will be possible, but it won’t be a complete washout all day long – but keep the umbrella nearby. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers with lows in the 50s and 60s.
TUESDAY: The nearly stationary front will get active again, especially through the afternoon and early evening hours as another area of low pressure rides along the front. A few storms could get gusty and strong with highs in the 70s. Periods of heavy rain will also be possible that could lead to localized flooding. Rain will continue overnight, gradually tapering late with lows in the 50s and 60s again.
EXTENDED PERIOD: The front will kick up another wave of rain through Wednesday with highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Yet again, pockets of heavy rain could lead up to localized flooding concerns. Eventually, the front will begin to fade and move farther east. A few lingering shower chances will be possible Thursday as skies begin to clear. Expect sunshine and high pressure to sneak back in late week and into next weekend. Highs will gradually rebound from the 70s, into the 80s again by the weekend.
