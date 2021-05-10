First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern continues through mid-week

EXTENDED PERIOD: The front will kick up another wave of rain through Wednesday with highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Yet again, pockets of heavy rain could lead up to localized flooding concerns. Eventually, the front will begin to fade and move farther east. A few lingering shower chances will be possible Thursday as skies begin to clear. Expect sunshine and high pressure to sneak back in late week and into next weekend. Highs will gradually rebound from the 70s, into the 80s again by the weekend.