EPA to address water treatment concerns at Tuesday council meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is expected to get a briefing from the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday to discuss an order handed down by the agency more than a year ago.
The agency is being called in by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to give the city council a briefing on its March 2020 order, which outlined numerous deficiencies at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.
The meeting is slated for 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 11. EPA officials have carved out an hour to speak after the public comment period, Lumumba said at Monday’s work session.
Lumumba said water quality was never an issue. However, he and the administration never released the severity of the deficiencies outlined in the order.
After being grilled by some council members at a recent meeting, the mayor said he couldn’t comment because the terms of the order were still being negotiated.
Officials with the EPA, though, told WLBT a different story.
Melba Table, an environmental specialist for the EPA’s Region 4, said the March 27 order “constituted a final agency action” and that the city “confirmed their intent to comply with the emergency order on April 1, 2020.
“We immediately began working with the city to comply with the emergency order and to address the immediate concerns outlined in the emergency order,” she wrote.
Table said EPA also begin working with Jackson to develop a “long-term plan to get the systems in good operating condition that reliably delivers safe drinking water.”
She said the city is still in discussions on that order and that the document is currently in a draft phase.
Federal officials conducted inspections of its O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants last February, at the behest of the state health department.
A report outlining problems with the plants was sent to the mayor in March.
In the report, the agency states that “conditions exist at the system that present an imminent and substantial endangerment to persons served by the system.”
Among findings, EPA found that equipment dealing with the chemical treatment of water at both plants was not properly calibrated. Additionally, UV devices designed to disinfect water were offline for long periods of time.
Also on Tuesday, the council is expected to vote on the item to amend its contract with Cornerstone Engineering to do additional design work for projects at the Curtis and Fewell plants.
The additional design work would cost the city nearly $1.5 million but would lay the foundation to help it come into compliance with the future order, Public Works Director Charles Williams told the council Monday.
“This will help us achieve our ultimate goal of coming into compliance with EPA,” he said. “If we’re able to do a large amount of winterization over the next couple of months, it will be a big improvement from not doing anything.”
Work will include addressing corrosion control issues at Fewell and winterization issues at Curtis. Engineers also will draw up plans to bring two “water trains” back online, Williams said.
Water trains are large water filtration units that treat water coming into the Curtis plant. Two of the plant’s six trains have been down for months, decreasing the facility’s overall output.
Corrosion control work will focus on improving the chemistry of the water coming out of Fewell.
The chemical makeup of the water has been known to corrode lead pipes at older homes and businesses. In 2016, more than a dozen samples taken at homes in Jackson showed lead levels exceeding the EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule.
At least eight lead and copper rule violations have been reported in the city since then, according to MSDH records.
However, it was unclear where those violations occurred and if they were at individual homes or businesses or within the city’s distribution system itself.
Jackson officials have long maintained that lead violations are not the result of problems with the city’s distribution system.
Meanwhile, the winterization work would better protect the raw water pumps, raw water screens, and high service pumps at the Curtis plant.
The Curtis plant is the city’s primary water treatment facility and is located in Ridgeland. It brings in water from the Barnett Reservoir. In February, back-to-back winter storms caused water and air temperatures to drop, freezing pumping equipment at Curtis.
As a result, water production dropped off, pressure in the distribution system fell and tens of thousands of customers were without water.
By doing the corrosion control, production at Fewell can be increased, meaning that the city will not have to rely as heavily on the Curtis plant.
Said Williams, “These are not panaceas, but quick outlines of projects that we felt needed to be done in a short period of time.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.