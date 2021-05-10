WATCH LIVE: COVID restrictions lifted for Jackson businesses; mask mandate remains in place

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba lifted restrictions for businesses in the capital city Monday.
While a mask mandate remains in place across the city, many other COVID precautions have been lifted for businesses.
There are no longer any business hour or capacity restrictions.
Businesses can also request a temporary permit to create or expand their service for outdoor customers. There is no fee for the temporary permit, and business owners can call the Constituent Services Office at 601-960-1084 to set it up.
The city is also under a temporary leisure and recreation district, meaning businesses can use carry out, drive through or curbside services for alcoholic beverages.
You can watch Mayor Lumumba’s weekly press briefing on the new restrictions and other topics here.
